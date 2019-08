St.Clairsville didn’t get caught looking ahead to next weeks match up with Steubenville as they went to East Liverpool and took care of the Potters.

The Red Devils improved to 8-0 on the season with a 35-7 win.

Quarterback Zach Bigelow got the scoring started with a 73 yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter he added another score with his legs for a 15-0 advantage.