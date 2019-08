Wheeling Central built a 28-0 halftime lead over Linsly and rolled to a 36-14 win.

The win avenges last years loss for the Maroon Knights and gives them four wins in the past five meetings.

Isaac Rine ran for a score and threw two touchdown passes.

The Knights are now 5-1 with the win , while the Cadets slip to 2-3 on the season.