Wheeling Central, Harrison Central, Conotton Valley, Morgantown Win OVAC Girls Titles

The Wheeling Central girls captured the OVAC Class AA championship with a 48-30 victory over 20-win Bridgeport at Ohio University Eastern on Saturday evening.



Junior point guard Lindsey Baker led the Maroon Knights with 15 points, senior Sydney Bennington added 12. Bridgeport junior Caitlyn Kroll led all scorers with 24 points.



No.2 Harrison Central repeated in Class AAAA , following a 46-45 win over top-seed Union Local, winning the rubber match this season. Huskies senior Katie Ellzy scored 14 of her team-high 19 points in the first half. Paige Richards and Shianne Nemeth scored 11 points each. Union Local was paced by freshman point guard Haley Porter with 18 points.



In Class A, No.3 seed Conotton Valley jumped out to a fast 11-0 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back, in a 40-21 victory over top-seed Madonna.



The Rockets three-peated as OVAC small-school champions thanks to senior workhorse Olivia Bower. The 6-2 senior, Ohio University recruit, scored 25 points, yanked down 18 rebounds and blocked 10 shots for a triple-double.



In Class 5A, No. 1 seed Morgantown held off No. 2 Parkersburg South 55-52 in the rubber match of the season-series thanks to a balanced attack. Six of the seven Lady Mohigans who made the scoring column scored at least six points, with Shelby Boyle leading the way with 12 points and seven rebounds. Keya Bartlett led South with 14 points.



The Class 3A game between No.1 River and No. 2 Fort Frye was postponed until Monday night at 7 at OUE.

