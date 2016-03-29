Wheeling Park Softball Hammers Cambridge in 10-1 Victory

Up at the I-470 Ballfields, the Wheeling Park Patriots welcomed Cambridge into town Monday night.

Hannah Archer would be up for the Pats and get one in between short and third, Laurel Saunders would come around for Wheeling Park to get them a 4-0 lead in the 3rd.

Kat Donzella would add to it in a hurry with a 2-run homer to score Archer, putting the Patriots in front 6-0 after Donzella’s blast in the the 3rd inning.

Patriot defense worked to preserve the shutout in the 4th after Cambridge launched a long fly ball to center field but that’s Kelsey Chacolas’ territory and she made the catch and doubled up the Bobcat baserunner on third.

Wheeling Park would score a few insurance runs and they go onto win 10-1 over Cambridge.