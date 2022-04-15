Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
33°
Triadelphia
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
CPD: Man asks for job application, shoots manager
Video
Top Stories
Biden has told Obama he’s running again
Monroe County man gets prison in crash
JD Vance on Trump endorsement for Senate
Video
Orchard Park Hospital plans for psychiatric hospital
Video
Watch
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Pirates have work cut out vs. Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Top Stories
Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over …
Top Stories
Browns speak to NFL on ‘tanking’ claims made by former …
AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract …
Brewers seek consistency against surging Pirates
Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Local Events
Remarkable Women
Advertise With Us
Hometown Heroes
Active Aging
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Pizza Card Deal
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Golden Apple Awards
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Top Automotive Headlines
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Husband buys $5 scratch-off for wife and wins $50,000
PA driver dies after car goes over bridge
1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone
3 inmates escape jail in Ohio
Police say man ran himself over in road rage
Trending Stories
Husband buys $5 scratch-off for wife and wins $50,000
PA driver dies after car goes over bridge
1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone
3 inmates escape jail in Ohio
Police say man ran himself over in road rage
Monroe County man gets prison in crash
Ohio mother who told deputies she stabbed her kids, …
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
CPD: Man asks for job application, shoots manager
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Monday Evening Weather Forecast
Orchard Park Hospital plans for psychiatric hospital