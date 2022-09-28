The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid starts at $27,785 (with destination) for the base LX trim level and arrives at dealerships later this month, Kia confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

That base price for this second-generation model represents a $1,800 hike over the previous-generation 2022 Niro Hybrid LX. In addition to that base model, the 2023 Niro Hybrid will be available in EX and SX trim levels, starting at $30,385 and $33,785, respectively. A Touring Package will also be available, but Kia didn’t mention the price or specific content.

2023 Kia Niro hybrid

All three trim levels get EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 53 mpg combined, according to Kia, which is achieved with a 1.6-liter inline-4 and 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, supplemented by a single electric motor.

Total system output is 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Like its predecessor, the 2023 Niro Hybrid is only available with front-wheel drive.

2023 Kia Niro hybrid

Kia revealed the new Niro family in April at the 2022 New York Auto Show. The lineup as before includes an all-electric Niro EV and a Niro PHEV (plug-in hybrid), and now more of a commitment to recycled/sustainable materials. The first-generation Niro EV is also continuing as a taxi special in its home country of South Korea.

The Niro’s former platform-mates, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, aren’t coming back for 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric—equivalent to the Niro EV—was discontinued in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. Hyundai has decided to repurpose the Ioniq name for a new all-EV sub-brand that launched with the Ioniq 5 hatchback, and will soon add the Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV.

