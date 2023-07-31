GM reported on Monday that first shipments of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV from its assembly plant in Mexico have started, with dealerships due to start getting initial Blazer EV RS AWD versions in August.

With the confirmation, GM rolled out more Blazer EV news including new price details, some confirmed EPA range ratings, and a confirmation that the high-performance SS won’t arrive until next year.

As detailed last year, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will be offered in LT, RS, and SS trims, with front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive versions all part of the lineup. Three different battery packs are also planned for the Blazer EV.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT

Single-motor front-wheel-drive 2LT models are due to return a GM-estimated (EPA-cycle) 293 miles with a midsize battery, while the sportier-tuned RS with rear-wheel drive and the largest of the battery packs will go 320 miles, GM estimates.

While the previously mentioned range ratings all remain GM estimates, the automaker also this morning confirmed that all-wheel-drive versions of the Blazer EV 2LT and RS have been certified by the EPA at 279 miles of range.

The initial Blazer EV RS AWD versions being delivered in August start at $60,215 and include gloss-black trim, 21-inch wheels, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a head-up display. A rear-wheel-drive RS version will cost more, at $61,790, but it includes Bose audio.

The Blazer 2LT AWD set to arrive a bit later will cost $56,715 and include a 17.7-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, and a heated steering wheel.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT

The automaker also confirmed that the Blazer EV lineup will be eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Considering the Blazer EV’s base price of $44,995 including destination, that will make it available to some buyers for just $37,495.

Otherwise, GM has revealed few specs about what exactly distinguishes the models in the Blazer lineup on a technical basis—especially regarding its array of different motor units and its three battery packs.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

The company on Monday also confirmed that the top-performance Blazer SS is being delayed until next year, with a production start expected for spring. The Blazer SS was due to start at $65,995 and with a 564-hp all-wheel-drive powertrain, independent front and rear suspension, adaptive damping, and more. Chevy estimates a 0-60 mph time in less than four seconds and performance that may challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y Performance, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and Kia EV6 GT.

