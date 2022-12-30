The U.S. will receive a few extra examples of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, the special-edition Polestar 2 electric hatchback unveiled in June and limited to 270 units worldwide.

Originally only 47 were earmarked for the U.S. but Polestar has since upped the number to 58 examples, Car and Driver reported on Thursday.

A Polestar spokesperson told Motor Authority the car is sold out in the U.S., even with the extra allocation, and that the first examples were recently delivered to customers.

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 benefits from a round of chassis mods, as well as the 476 hp and 502 lb-ft rating that regular Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor models receive via an available $1,195 power upgrade.

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

The chassis mods, which include a 1.0-inch lower ride height, a special tune for the regular Polestar 2’s available Öhlins dampers, a front strut bar, and unique 21-inch wheels, are aimed at improving the handling without hurting ride comfort.

The Polestar 2 arrived for 2021 and its lineup expanded with a single-motor grade for 2022. Taking a leaf out of Tesla’s playbook, Polestar plans to offer continual updates to its lineup. The 2023 Polestar 2’s changes include new design options and more range on some grades, in addition to the BST Edition 270. More significant changes are in the pipeline. The recent sighting of a camouflaged prototype points to some styling tweaks being readied, possibly for 2024.

