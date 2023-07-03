The new movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is just days out from hitting theaters and Fiat has celebrated a starring role in the film with a spot for its upcoming Abarth 500e electric hot hatch.

In the movie, an original Fiat 500 Abarth of the 1960s is the star. It’s driven through the streets of Rome with Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, behind the wheel.

In Fiat’s spot, we see that original 500 transform into the new 500e.

The electric hot hatch is powered by a 153-hp motor and sends its drive to the front wheels only. The 0-60 mph time is about seven seconds, which is roughly two seconds quicker than the stock 500e. The stock model is rated at 117 hp in its most potent guise.

Fiat has confirmed the stock 500e for the U.S. It arrives here in early 2024, but Fiat hasn’t said whether the Abarth version will follow it. Fiat is also close to revealing an electric crossover dubbed the 600e. The automaker also hasn’t said whether that model will reach the U.S., though company CEO Olivier François said at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show that the U.S. will only get the 500.

The new “Mission: Impossible” movie, produced by Paramount Pictures, opens in theaters on July 12. It will see Hunt track down a new weapon while also dealing with dark forces from his past.

