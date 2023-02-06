Lexus has priced its 2023 RZ compact electric crossover ahead of the start of sales.

The RZ will reach dealerships shortly priced from $59,650. That price is for the base RZ 450e Premium grade. A better-equipped RZ 450e Luxury grade is priced from $65,150. Both figures include destination.

A Tesla Model Y, which at 187 inches long is about two inches shorter than the RZ, starts at $56,380, while the bigger Cadillac Lyriq starts at $62,990. Both alternatives offer significantly more range than what Lexus estimates for the RZ.

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and 71.4-kwh battery power both RZ grades. Peak output is 313 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around five seconds, and Lexus estimates a range of 220 miles when equipped with standard 18-inch wheels. Fitting larger wheels typically lowers range on EVs.

2023 Lexus RZ

The RZ 450e Premium comes standard with features like a 14.0-inch infotainment screen, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a power tailgate, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, 10-speaker audio, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Upgrading to the RZ 450e Luxury grades adds 20-inch wheels, a multi-color ambient lighting package (single color is standard), and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound audio system, among other upgrades.

While the RZ will launch with a conventional steering wheel, Lexus said the RZ will eventually be offered with a steer-by-wire system that will enable a yoke-style steering wheel to be fitted. The traditional mechanical connection between the steering wheel and tires will be replaced by electric systems, allowing the RZ’s complete steering angle—lock-to-lock—to be about 150 degrees.

