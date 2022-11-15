Lucid on Tuesday provided an update on plans for the Gravity, more than two years after the electric SUV was first announced.

The Gravity is a high-end SUV sharing its platform and styling with the Lucid Air sedan, and which the company plans to deliver in 2024.

It will offer seating for up to seven split over three rows. Buyers will also be able to choose a two-row option with five seats or a three-row option with six seats, where the second row gets two individual seats that can recline.

The Gravity will also feature a glass roof, like the Air, and Lucid has confirmed the SUV will come with a next-generation digital dash with the company’s new user interface first detailed in October. The new interface is more intuitive than Lucid’s original design, the company says, and it introduces Lucid’s hands-free driver-assist feature for highways.

Lucid is still finalizing specifications for the Gravity but said owners can expect some grades to deliver more range than any other EV on the market, apart from Lucid’s own Air sedan, which is rated up to 520 miles by the EPA.

“Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other,” Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO and technology chief, said in a statement.

Reservations for the Gravity will open in early 2023 and production is expected to start that same year at Lucid’s plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Air is made.

