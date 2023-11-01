Ringbrothers has built a reputation over the years for its high-quality custom builds, and its latest creations presented this week at the 2023 SEMA show certainly fit that standing.

The highlight of the Wisconsin builder’s stand is a 1969 Dodge Charger known as Tusk. Custom Chargers are far from rare, but Ringbrothers took the bold step of dramatically altering the proportions. The company also endowed the build with the supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 known as the Hellephant, a crate engine good for 1,000 hp and limited to just 100 units.

Everything is custom in the build, including a lengthened wheelbase, extended rockers and fenders, and an engine that sits 2.5 inches farther back than stock. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and drives the rear wheels via a custom carbon-fiber driveshaft and a Ford 9-inch rear end.

The body panels are all carbon fiber, including the hood with a two-piece design and cutouts in the scoops for billet machined grilles that the driver can see from behind the wheel. A single billet machined chrome piece is also used to accentuate the signature hideaway headlight grille. Below the grille is a front fascia that has been tucked and narrowed to visually extend the vehicle even more. The same design technique is used for the rear fascia.

Ringbrothers Tusk 1969 Dodge Charger

While some of the carbon fiber is left exposed, the bulk of the body is painted black and accentuated with gold touches, including the hood scoops, wheels, and rear stripe. The wheels are from HRE and the front pair sit two inches farther forward than stock thanks to the stretched wheelbase. They are joined at each corner by Fox RS SV coilovers, plus Baer brakes with 6-piston calipers. Billet side vents in the front fenders help dissipate some of the heat generated by those massive brakes.

Inside, carbon fiber is used for the console, as well as a custom shifter that features a pistol grip design. The gauges are digital and are joined by a digital rearview mirror and a modern climate-control system.

According to Ringbrothers, the build took more than 5,000 hours to complete.

Also on Ringbrothers’ stand is a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II known as Paramount, and a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible known as Uncaged.

