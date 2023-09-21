Genesis continues to make inroads into the luxury segment. It’s sold more than one million vehicles globally since its inception in 2015, and in the U.S. its sales volume is up 21.7% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. Genesis has sold as many cars in the U.S. as JLR, and trailed Lincoln by about 8,000 units (Lincoln sold 39,058 cars in the first half of the year versus 31,234 for Genesis).

That’s impressive growth in a short time for an exclusively hostile segment, and Genesis continually finishes as a finalist in our annual Best Car To Buy testing. Hyundai’s luxury brand has balanced distinct design, potent powertrains, luxurious feature seats, all at a relative value.

For 2024, Genesis continues to build out its electric vehicle offerings, following an approach similar to that of BMW, Volvo, and Maserati—by repurposing some existing internal-combustion vehicles instead of building costly dedicated electric vehicle platforms. It distinguishes those full battery electric models as “Electrified.”

The brand has also cut some base offerings in its sedan lineup and made all-wheel drive standard on most of its six core models. It’s also revealing big changes for 2025, including a larger three-row electric SUV known as the Genesis GV90.

Here’s what’s new for 2024 for Genesis. Genesis has not yet disclosed any changes for the G70 compact sedan, G90 full-size sedan, and GV60 electric compact crossover so we expect those models to carry over unchanged.

Genesis G80

2024 Genesis G80 midsize sedan and Electrified G80

2.5T rear-wheel-drive base models have been discontinued

Limited hands-free highway driving assist, soft-close power doors, wifi hotspot now standard

2.5T AWD carries over with a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4; 3.5T AWD models carry over with a 375-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6

2024 Genesis G80 2.5T AWD starts at $55,345 (up $1,000 from 2023); 3.5T AWD models start at $65,195 (down $1,750)

Details have not been announced for the Electrified G80 battery electric sedan

2023 Genesis GV70 2023 Genesis GV70 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 test drive review 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 test drive review

2024 Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70

Wifi hotspot standard on both models

GV70 2.5T AWD now rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and has monobloc front brakes standard; starting price is $46,095 (up $1,750 from 2023)

GV70 3.5T AWD comes with limited hands-free highway driving assist as standard; starting price is $58,695 (up $2,250)

Electrified GV70 costs $67,645 (up $600), with the same 77.4-kwh battery pack, dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, and estimated range of 236 miles

2024 Genesis GV80 2024 Genesis GV80

2024 Genesis GV80 three-row crossover SUV

Wifi hotspot standard

3.5T AWD Advanced trim gets a standard power-folding third row; it’s no longer available on the Prestige

Prestige four-seat model returns to the lineup

GV80 2.5T AWD starts at $58,445 (up $1,800); GV80 3.5T AWD starts at $65,795

