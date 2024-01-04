CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — During a big economic announcement in Charleston on Wednesday, West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice (R) joked that people are always more excited to see his English Bulldog, Babydog, than they are to see him, but she was not in attendance.

In addition to announcing that LG will be bringing several new innovation facilities to the Mountain State, Justice also revealed that Babydog, who is now just over four years old, had to miss the announcement because she injured her leg.

LG representative William Cho asked Justice the question that everyone was thinking: “Where is Babydog?”

Justice answered during the press conference, saying, “She’s not here because she jumped out of that crazy chair and hurt her leg, and she’s having a heck of a time with that.”

To make up for Babydog not being there to meet the LG officials from Korea, Justice presented Cho with a signed photo of him and Babydog explaining her injury. He explained that it’s “a lot of weight when you jump out of a chair, and trust me, she’s got plenty of weight.”

Babydog travels with Justice across West Virginia, and for almost all press conferences and presentations, Justice sits on a stool and Babydog sits in a chair next to him.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pets his dog Babydog during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

She joined the Justice family at Christmas of 2019 and has been a figure in Justice’s governorship and campaigns since 2020; she even was the face of the “Do it for Babydog COVID Vaccine Sweepstakes” in West Virginia.

