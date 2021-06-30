Babydog: Watch Live West Virginia Vaccine Lottery

During his Tuesday briefing, Gov. Justice offered a reminder that the second round of prize winners through the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes will be announced Wednesday, June 30.

Prize giveaways will include one cash prize of $1 million, two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.

Over 313,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.

While the registration deadline to be eligible to win in the June 30 prize drawing has passed, all vaccinated West Virginians are still able and encouraged to register for future drawings at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Gov. Justice did not give a time on when winners will be announced or if the event will be live streamed.

If the vaccine lottery is live streamed you can watch it on WTRF.com and 7News Facebook page.