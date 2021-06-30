Vet Voices

Babydog: West Virginia vaccine winners for week 2 revealed

Babydog

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm
CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the second prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JUNE 30, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Jenna Atwell, Paynesville
Brendon Lee, Falling Waters

Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside
Andrea Lamb, Weston
Donna Montgomery, Masontown
Paul O’Dell, Canvas
Floyd Teter, Terra Alta

Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Patrick Bowles, Ashford
Abigail Mullins, Alderson
William Perkins, Washington
Keith Reed, Matoaka
Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Aimee Cain, Elkins
Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes
Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth
Donald Reed, Princeton
Jason Vance, Beckley

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
David Abraham, Charleston
Crystal Lockhart, Winfield
Marvin Maynar, Verdunville
Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg
David White, Ravenswood

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Darrell Adkins, Lorado
Larry Arbogas, Scarbro
Judith Ash, Salem
Michelle Barr, New Haven
Amber Blankenship, Wheeling
Marion Brewer, Comfort
Tina Browning, Milton
Tracy Gore, Accoville
Renea Hetrick, Morgantown
Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville
James Jackson, Gassaway
Mark Klug, Wheeling
Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling
Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant
Robert McMahon, Follansbee
Robin Myers, Lumberport
Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg
Janet Slider, Paden City
Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg
Pete Stark, Huntington
Brian Tephabock, Masontown
Shane Tyree, Beaver
Steven Utley, Lost Creek
Robert Waskey, Ravenswood
Mary Anne Young, Nitro

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter