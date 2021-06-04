Click Here To Enter The WV Vaccine Lottery

The WV Vaccine Lottery is named Do It For Babydog ‘Save A Life Change Your Life’

Gov. Justice said we needed to have fun with the WV vaccine lottery and that’s why the lottery is named after his dog, Babydog.

The vaccine lottery will run from June 20- August 4 and the drawings will be once a week.

The first lottery, on June 20 will consist of:

(2) full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

(2) brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks

(2) “25-weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks

(5) lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

(5) custom hunting rifles

(5) custom hunting shotguns$

$1 million

West Virginia will give away 1 million dollar winner for 5 straight weeks.

The last lottery, on August 4, will consist of 2 grand prize winners. 1 winner will win $ 1,588,000 and another winner will win $588,000.

To be eligible, you have to at least have been vaccinated with one shot.

Gov. Justice said that the state is paying for the prizes.

West Virginia announced that 75 % of those 50 + in age are vaccinated in the Mountain State.