Do It For Babydog: WV Vaccine lottery winners

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WXIN) -- A cow was rescued from a tree in Florissant, Louisiana, after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida caused the animal to become stuck in the branches.

In a video shared online by St. Bernard Parish, government employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan, Sr. cut the tree limbs around the cow to help free the animal. The employees used a chainsaw while standing in water nearly waist-deep.