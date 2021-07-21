Glen Dale resident wins WV Vaccine Lottery ‘Do It For Babydog’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling to surprise a Glen Dale resident with an $80,000 truck.

Glen Dale resident Shannon Cook had no idea what to expect when she headed up to the Highlands with her husband to do some vacation shopping, but she never in a million years thought it would be the truck of their dreams!

“No absolutely not, absolutely not,” said the Babydog Sweepstakes Winner.

Babydog and the governor congratulated Steve and Shannon Cook after they received their Pfizer vaccines in April at the Marshall County Health Department.

The truck comes as part of Week Five’s ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes.

Shannon says her husband Steve was the one who put their names in for the drawing.

Steve’s friend, who is a State Police Trooper, called Steve this afternoon and said he needed to discuss something with the Cooks. Little did Steve and Shannon know the conversation would not be with the police but with the Governor of West Virginia.

This is the anomaly of all anomalies. No, I never thought in a million years, but I thought somebody’s gotta win something I guess.” Steve Cook, Shannon’s husband who applied both their names

The Cooks want to thank Governor Justice for stressing the importance of getting everyone vaccinated.

We should all be loving one another and carrying for each other and trying every way and everything we possibly can to shut this thing down because it’s been tough on all of us, that’s for sure. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia)

They don’t know where they’ll take this truck just yet but they sure do have a story of how they stumbled upon it!

Shannon Cook was presented the keys to her brand-new custom truck at Cabela’s at The Highlands on Wednesday.

If you want to sign up for the remaining vaccine lotteries, you can do so here