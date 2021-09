WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gov. Justice awarded some big prizes today at West Liberty University for the WV Do it For Babydog Vax contest.

Homer Price has his choice of free gas for 10 years or $40,000 for his prize.

WINNER WINNER: Homer Pierce wins free gas for 10 years or $40,000. pic.twitter.com/DYASgS03fQ — Kathryn Ghion (@KGhionWTRF) September 23, 2021

Kassidy Wolfe, a West Liberty University sophomore, won a new car.

https://twitter.com/KGhionWTRF/status/1441144448075898880

Travis Blayes of Wheeling won an ATV.

ANOTHER WINNER: Travis Blayes of Wheeling wins the ATV pic.twitter.com/o703GXUmI0 — Kathryn Ghion (@KGhionWTRF) September 23, 2021

Gov. Justice and Babydog both traveled to the West Liberty University campus to award the prizes.