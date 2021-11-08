Gov. Justices announces West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog named “Babydog” from his press briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the prizes for the West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice said the program will run for 4 weeks and that registration will begin on Tuesday.

Round 3 will focus on those between the ages of 5-18 with incentives, with parents’ permission, to get vaccinated.

Prizes include:

  • 25 $10,000 educated saving funds
  • 100 lifetime hunting and fishing license a week
  • Grand Prize winner will recieve a $50,000 savings fund, the school where student is from will also recieve a $50,000 check and a Babydog party.

Gov. Justice said those ages 5-17 will need a parent’s permission to enter the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia still has federal dollars available to use and people are getting vaccinated with the lottery. West Virginia plans to spend 2-3 million dollars on Round 3.

Over 63 percent of West Virginians over the age of 5 are currently vaccinated, according to Gov. Justice

