“It’s a great surprise”: Wellsburg vaccination prize winner heading on a weekend getaway

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – They did it for Babydog, and now several West Virginians are celebrating their winnings as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Four of those who took home the prizes are from right here in the Ohio Valley.

Brandon Cork from Wellsburg, Brooke County heard his name called on Sunday. He said he was shocked.

Cork won a state park weekend getaway. This husband and father of four hopes it will be to a destination the whole family can enjoy.

I’m excited! It was really surprising that I won. I wasn’t expecting to win, but it’s a great surprise to have on Father’s Day. I’m just excited to be able to go on a trip and take my family and have a nice relaxing weekend. Brandon Cork, Vaccination Prize Winner

He tells 7News he got the vaccine so he didn’t have to worry when being out in public. He also thought the lottery was a great way to encourage more people to get their shots.

It’s definitely a little atypical, but I think it’s a great way to get people who might be on the fence to get vaccinated. I think the prizes they offer really connected with people in the state so I was all for it. Brandon Cork, Vaccination Prize Winner

Babydog would probably be happy to hear that Cork hopes he can take his four dogs with them on the trip, depending on where get gets to go. He says he’s still waiting to hear more about his winnings from the Governor’s office.



Congratulations to Cork and the other winners!