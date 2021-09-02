Proctor resident wins 10 years of free gas in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH, PA. – The law firm of Bordas & Bordas is excited to announce the official partnership with online sitcom star, Pittsburgh Dad.

“Being that we are Proud Partners of the Pittsburgh Steelers and seeing that Pittsburgh Dad is also a fan of the team we thought it would be a great opportunity to team up with the sitcom,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “We are looking forward to seeing the Pittsburgh Dad episodes be brought to yinz by the law firm of Bordas & Bordas this year and seeing Pittsburgh Dad’s post game reactions each week.”