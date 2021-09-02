Proctor resident wins 10 years of free gas in West Virginia

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of more than 20 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later today.
Today marks the first of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 2, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Benjamin Baker, Spencer
Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling
Caleb Stewart, Flemington
[To be announced]
[To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
[To be announced]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
[To be announced]
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Sheila Parks, Williamstown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
Beth Layton, Charleston
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
James Sturgill, Fort Gay
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Angela Friend, Exchange
Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
Kaylee Welch, Flemington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
Clinton Kirk, Alderson
Meghan Perkins, Hurricane
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Angela Colbird, Herndon
Emily Harper, South Charleston
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Tina Elliott, Follansbee
James Whitmore, Oak Hill