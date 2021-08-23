Register here for the WV Vaccine Lottery: ‘Do It for Babydog’

During his Thursday briefing, Gov. Justice announced a new incentive program to get people vaccinated in West Virginia.

Those previously registered will need to be registered again.

Registration will begin on Monday, August 23. (Bookmark this page to come back and register- Registration is not yet open)

The first drawing will be on Tuesday, August 31

Gov. Justice says the incentive program will run for 6 weeks.

Prizes include:

5 full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week,

1 luxury sports car per week,

4 ATV’s, side by side’s, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week,

1 custom fishing or pontoon boat per week,

$150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week,

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week

6 season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and

5 season lift tickets to ski resorts in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice said the program will cost the state about 6-8 million dollars and that West Virginia has the money for it.

“We’ve got the money and we are talking to all kinds of different businesses that are going to supply the stuff,” said Gov. Justice. “It is kind of a shame to think that we’ve got to do something to incentivize people to get vaccinated to be able save their lives or their family’s or friends. It’s kind of a shame to think we’ve got to go to that, but we do anything and everything we can to get people across the finish line.”