The Super Bowl is just days away and everyone is making predictions even Babydog.

For those that don’t know Babydog is the pet English Bulldog of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Babydog made the prediction during the Governor’s media briefing on Wednesday.

Babydog predicted the winner to be the Cincinnati Bengals over the Las Angeles Rams 30-28.

Last year, Babydog predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20. The Bucs won the contest 31-9.