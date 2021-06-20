WV incentive Babydog vaccine lottery

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice welcomed West Virginians to the Capitol Complex on Sunday, June 20, 2021, to celebrate the State’s 158th birthday and to witness the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.
The Governor was joined by Babydog, his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of the sweepstakes, to announce the winners of dozens of prizes, including the lottery’s first ever million-dollar winner.
Karen Foley of Mineral Wells was named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize Sunday, taking home the biggest prize from the first of seven vaccine lottery prize drawings.
Melissa Spivy of Vienna and Ralph Paugh of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two brand new custom-outfitted trucks.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Osborne of Hurricane and Elizabeth Ball of Nitro were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state
Additional prizes awarded Sunday included five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JUNE 20, 2021
$1 Million Winner
Karen Foley, Mineral Wells
Truck Winners
Melissa Spivy, Vienna
Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg
College Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane
Elizabeth Ball, Nitro
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Geneva Blake, Washington
Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben
Sabrina Morrison, Huntington
Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg
Shirley Young, Bomont
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
James Browning Sr., Dry Branch
Sharon Cope, Frankford
Andrew Humphreys, Charleston
Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown
Cathy Osborne, Rainelle
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Charles Moats, Philippi
Heather Petry, Scott Depot
Bryan Price, Hurricane
Christy Reger, Nutter Fort
Justin Myers, Hurricane
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Xavier Alston, Fairmont
Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg
Deborah McNew, Princeton
David Shipman, Wheeling
Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Thomas Binns, Elkins
Gerald Boone, Prichard
Carol Burge, Moundsville
Brandon Cork, Wellsburg
Victoria Dennison, Davisville
Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville
Keith Ewing, Hico
Kevin Ford, Charleston
Bonnie Gibson, Princeton
Cathy Harless, Charleston
Edith Harrison, Parkersburg
Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville
Kimberly Jackson, Princeton
Beverly Machir, Nitro
Travis Persinger, Fayetteville
Lana Plymale, Kenova
Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes
Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown
Jeff Sine, Falling Waters
Ronald Smith III, Huntington
Jason Thompson, Mount Hope
Caroline White, Fairmont
Lindsay White, Elkview
Jessica Workman, Crawley
Jaime Young, Wheeling