CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If there’s one thing West Virginians can’t get enough of, it’s Babydog, and now she has her own online store.

The Official Babydog Store has shirts, drinkware, stickers, signs, and more!

From Paw-litical Strategist to Babydog Demands Justice, you can represent your favorite K-9 with a t-shirt, fleece sweatshirt, or hat.

The shirts say “Babydog demands Justice,” Re-Pup-Lican For Justice,” and “Let’s Go Babydog.”

The online store, brought to you by WinRed, endorses Governor Jim Justice’s bid for U.S. Senate.

