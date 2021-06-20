West Virginia Vaccine Lottery: Do It For Babydod; WATCH HERE

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Capitol Complex in Charleston this Sunday, June 20, 2021, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 158th birthday and to watch the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building

From there, the Governor will announce the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery’s first million-dollar prize winner. He will also announce the winners of several additional prizes, including two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Babydog, the official mascot of the vaccination lottery, will be on-hand for the event, providing West Virginians in attendance a chance to meet the Governor’s famous pooch.