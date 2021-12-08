West Virginia Vaccine lottery: Do it for Babydog, Round 3 winners

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.



Maddalynn Paris of Weirton has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.



An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.



Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.



This week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.



Today marks the third of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.



Next week is the final week of Do It For Babydog: Round 3. For the final week, one student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a Doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.



