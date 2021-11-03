West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes to be announced Monday

Babydog Justice, who has become the mascot for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, sits on the West Virginia Governor’s seal. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

During his Wednesday press briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that the details of a third vaccine lottery will be made to the public on Monday.

Gov. Justice said the 3rd round could target the younger generation now that those ages 5-11 can receive the COVID vaccine.

‘We’re really close to doing this, putting something else together, it may be ‘Do It For Bbaydog Round 3, and if we do that we’ll come out with it real real soon,’ said Gov. Justice in Mid-October.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia still has federal dollars available to use and people are getting vaccinated with the lottery.

Gov. Justice also said he would welcome any other ideas other than ‘battening down the hatches and staying home.’