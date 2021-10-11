West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: Gov. Justice working another ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

With the 2nd round of ‘Do It For Babydog’ coming to the end, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said they are working on the 3rd round of sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice said the 3rd round could target the younger generation after Pfizer asked the FDA to allow COVID vaccine shots for those ages 5-11.

‘We’re really close to doing this, putting something else together, it may be ‘Do It For Bbaydog Round 3, and if we do that we’ll come out with it real real soon,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia still has federal dollars available to use and people are getting vaccinated with the lottery.

Gov. Justice also said he would welcome any other ideas other than ‘battening down the hatches and staying home.’