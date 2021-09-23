West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Winners; Do It For Babydog

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 18 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, a new boat, free gas for 10 years, a premium ATV, and season passes to a West Virginia ski resort will be revealed later today.
Today marks the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 23, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Benjamin Currence, Buckhannon
Samuel Smith, Charleston
Danielle Stephenson, Charles Town
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Mathew Furbee, Fairmont
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Patrick Dye, Big Bend
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Natalie Morgan, New Haven
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Jodi Campbell, Belle
Carli Withrow, Scott Depot
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Kim Athey, Kearneysville
Genia Byus, Point Pleasant
Larry Hylton, Fairmont
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin
Robin Skeens, West Hamlin
Robert Springer, Moundsville
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Harold Arbaugh, Ansted
Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport
Bernard Farrell, Newburg
Rose Preston, Secondcreek
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]