West Virginia vaccine winners; Do it for Babydog Round 2: Gov. Justice announces prize winners

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 21 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes.
Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
On Friday, Gov. Justice announced that SSgt Michael Beall – a firefighter with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center – had won a new Corvette through the Babydog sweepstakes.
Additional winners have been announced today for prizes including a custom boat, a dream wedding valued at $150,000, free gas for 10 years, premium ATVs, a top-of-the-line zero-turn lawn mower, WVU and Marshall University football or basketball season ticket packages, and season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.
Three more scholarship winners and the winner of another zero-turn lawn mower will be revealed later today.
Today marks the sixth and final week of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – OCT. 12, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville
Joseph Littlepage, Point Pleasant
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
2021 Corvette Winner
Michael Beall, Hedgesville (announced Friday)
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Janice Robinette, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Vickie Kuhn, Danville
Denver Logue, Bluefield
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
David Robinson, Williamstown
Kimberly Tharp, Romney
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Nancy Martin, Ellenboro
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Johnathon Bailey, Charleston
Hulse Budd, Huntington
Randall Keplinger, Petersburg
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork
Jill Ennis, St. Albans
Kenneth Kerns, Kenna
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Kayla Corley, Fairmont
John Gorby, Moundsville
Robin Helmick, Ronceverte
Mark McCoy, Wheeling
Polly Obugene, Beckley