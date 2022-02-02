West Virginia’s Babydog predicts an early spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Spring will arrive early according to one canine expert.

This Groundhog Day, two famous prognosticators have differing opinions on when winter will end.

Governor Jim Justice said that Babydog waddled into the bedroom and proclaimed spring is on its way and is hurrying along. Babydog contradicted rodent expert Punxatawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter.

“Phil is wrong! So we’re going with Babydog,” says Justice.

Governor Jim Justice tells us that Babydog predicted the Super Bowel score last year to the point. so there is no way we shouldn’t listen to her now.