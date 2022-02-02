West Virginia’s Babydog predicts an early spring

Babydog

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Spring will arrive early according to one canine expert.

This Groundhog Day, two famous prognosticators have differing opinions on when winter will end.

Governor Jim Justice said that Babydog waddled into the bedroom and proclaimed spring is on its way and is hurrying along. Babydog contradicted rodent expert Punxatawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter.

“Phil is wrong! So we’re going with Babydog,” says Justice.

Governor Jim Justice tells us that Babydog predicted the Super Bowel score last year to the point. so there is no way we shouldn’t listen to her now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter