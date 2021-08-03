WV vaccination lottery extended; Do It For Babydog’ Register here

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginians now have several extra days to get their vaccine and register for a chance to win in the final prize drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has extended the registration deadline to Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Register For The Vaccine Lottery Here

The final round of prize winners will now be announced next Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”



Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. However, due to a system glitch, registration for the college scholarship prize closed early.



The glitch has been corrected. But rather than simply reopening registration for one prize, Gov. Justice determined that the best course of action would be to extend the registration deadline for the entire program; especially with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines on the rise of late in response to the increased threat of the Delta variant.



On Monday alone, approximately 1,900 shots were administered in West Virginia. Another 7,500 shots were administered over the weekend; an increase of about 85% over the previous weekend total of 4,070.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen real movement in the number of people choosing to finally get their shot and the last thing we want to do is interrupt our momentum by ending the sweepstakes too early,” Gov. Justice said.

To date, 118 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in 31 counties across the state. The Delta variant case count has nearly tripled in the past week.

“There has never been a more important time to get yourself vaccinated or help someone you love get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “We all know the Delta variant is no joke and our case count is increasing every day. By getting vaccinated, you are taking a safe and effective step toward protecting yourself and your family, and you can even go and register for a chance to win some truly incredible prizes.

“But, as I’ve said many times, everyone is in a lottery right now whether they want to be or not,” Gov. Justice continued. “If you’re vaccinated and registered, you have a chance to win all kinds of goodness. But if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in a different kind of lottery; the lottery where I go through and read the list of people that we’ve lost to COVID.

“With this Delta variant going around right now, you cannot afford to take the chance. I’m pleading with you to get in the Babydog lottery. Don’t be in the death lottery.”

Over 376,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.

The final round of prizes for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include:

One grand prize of $1.588 million

One second place prize of $588,000

Two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks

Five lifetime hunting licenses

Five lifetime fishing licenses

Five custom hunting rifles

Five custom hunting shotguns

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

Additionally, two vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25 will win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state.