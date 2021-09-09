WV Vaccine lottery winners: Do It For Babydog

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of nearly 20 incredible prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Jacob Dodd of Salem, Sierra Honaker of Alderson, and Veronnica Pope of Mount Nebo have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, free gas for 10 years, a top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mower, and a premium ATV will be revealed later today.
Today marks the second of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 9, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Jacob Dodd, Salem
Sierra Honaker, Alderson
Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo
[To be announced]
[To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
[To be announced]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Kim Sellard, Huntington
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia
[To be announced]
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Rebecca Hare, Charles Town
[To be announced]
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Shannon Hahn, Lost River
[To be announced]
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Michael Laing, Martinsburg
Jonathan Nicol, Charleston
Paula O’Neil, Seneca Rocks
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont
Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge
Noah Thompson, Eleanor
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg
Rod Cummings, Alum Creek
Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling
Kelly Richardson, Charleston
Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay