WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Back-to-school time in the Ohio Valley wouldn’t be complete without the Adopt a Student program.

The long-running program is back and in-person this year. Students can pick out their own school supplies, back-to-school clothes, snacks and more— all for free!

Adopt a Student is tomorrow morning. It will be at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center from 10 till noon.

The event is first come, first serve. Everything is free, but the student must be present.