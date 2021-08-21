Adopt-A-Student sparks excitement to start the school year

WHEELING W.Va (WTRF) – Adopt-A-Student returned for the annual back-to-school giveaway providing students with essential materials they’ll need to begin classes.

At the North Wheeling Community Dream Center students of all ages and their families lined up to receive supplies for the school year. Each table was run by volunteers who distribute a variety of things such as notebooks, pencils, bookbags and more.

When I first got married, I lost my job and I did not have the money to get supplies and food for my family and I promised God that if he helped me take care of my family that I would pay it forward as much as I could. I have been doing that now for 31 years. Rev. Dr. Darrell Cummings, Adopt-A-Student Founder

The event’s founder, Reverend Dr. Darrell Cummings said it’s important to him that each child leaves with a smile on their face.

I am convinced that your attitude determines your altitude. If you got back to school and say ‘ugh it’s time to go back to school,’ because you do not have everything, you don’t do as well. If you go back, ‘I got everything, it’s time to go back to school,’ I think that you’ll do a lot better. Rev. Dr. Darrell Cummings, Adopt-A-Student Founder

School supplies weren’t the only items included in the giveaway. Volunteers also had tables set up with food, hand sanitizer, shoes and clothes.

I’m working the clothing station, so finding the perfect outfit for their first day of school for the little girls and boys. This gives them a little bit of confidence just to have a good first day of school, make them feel happy and be confident in themselves. Emily Armstrong, Volunteer

Outside kids were even given the opportunity to choose a bike and get a brand-new helmet. Up and down the alley children tested out their new rides.

Across the street games and activities were set up. Families made their way over to enjoy clown performances and bounce houses.

Reverend Cummings said they could not have organized this giveaway without the help of amazing sponsors.