Anxious about this school year? Your kids may feel it too

(WTRF) – A new school year always tends to raise stress and anxiety for kids.

Parents, you may be feeling the same way even though you’re not the ones headed back.

All of this anxiety has increased both from a parents perspective, teachers perspective and of course students. Dr. Patricia Bailey, Licensed Psychologist

It’s tough to ignore where that anxiety stems from, and Dr. Bailey says that’s COVID-19.

There’s a lot of anxiety as to what is going considering, you know, we’re looking at the new variants. Kayla Mansfield, Nurse Practitioner, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Both Mansfield and Dr. Bailey say COVID brings on added elements of stress.

Masks, vaccines and even virtual learning lay heavy on the minds of students, parents and teachers.

They’re concerned their children may be at risk. The whole issue whether or not to vaccinate your children, parents are anxious about this how’s it going to pan out,. Are we going to start in person and move to a remote situation? Dr. Patricia Bailey, Licensed Psychologist

All these factors will undoubtedly make going back to school tougher but there is ways to make it easier for your student.

One key element is getting your kid back into a routine, especially after a year of virtual learning and a summer of sleeping in.

Most kids don’t like being thrown in head first so dipping their toes in is a good way to relax. Kayla Mansfield, Nurse Practitioner, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Also, remind them of the positives.

Remind them the good things about school; seeing their friends again, teachers they’ve missed, all the fun activities they were partaking in. Dr. Patricia Bailey, Licensed Psychologist

Dr. Bailey also wants parents to remember positive reinforcement and to try to avoid asking if their child is nervous or worried about going back to school.