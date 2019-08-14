Breaking News
Back To School: Focusing on school security

Back To School

by: DK Wright

Posted: / Updated:

Every door of every school is locked.

And the windows aren’t just glass.

“We have film, safety film, on all the buildings, all the windows, vestibules, holding areas where you can’t just walk into a building, you have to be buzzed into the building.”

WALT SKAGGS – School Superintendent

There are already video surveillance cameras everywhere…and now that will increase.

They just received a grant for all new security cameras throughout the entire district, a substantial grant.

And they do fresh new active shooter drills–frequently.

It takes longer for things that once happened instantly.

Like a parent picking up their child for a dentist appointment.

But they say that’s OK.

Most parents in the community would prefer a two to three-minute delay while they wait on their kid to come down from the building and get escorted out safely than having an open building where really anyone could get in at any point.

And some tactics are low-tech, but effective.
Like the resource officer getting to know the students.’

Still with all these safeguards in place, when another mass shooting takes place somewhere, the school superintendent says he’s devastated.

