Vet Voices

Back-to-school is almost here: Help out students with Brooke County’s Stuff a Bus

Back To School

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may be tough to accept for some students, but back-to-school is right around the corner.

Brooke County Schools want to make sure everyone has what they need to succeed.

Their first Stuff the Bus event starts today, where the public can drop off school supplies on a bus at the board office.

They’re looking for backpacks, notebooks, paper, markers, and anything you might buy for your child’s first day of school.

They will then pass out everything they receive to their students at a back-to-school fair next month.

Our community always seems to pull through for our students, and this is just one way that they can help us, and then in turn we can help our students.

Stephanie Zimmer, Spokesperson for Brooke County Schools

The bus will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 6 at 1201 Pleasant Avenue in Wellsburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter