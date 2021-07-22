Back-to-school is almost here: Help out students with Brooke County’s Stuff a Bus

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may be tough to accept for some students, but back-to-school is right around the corner.

Brooke County Schools want to make sure everyone has what they need to succeed.

Their first Stuff the Bus event starts today, where the public can drop off school supplies on a bus at the board office.

They’re looking for backpacks, notebooks, paper, markers, and anything you might buy for your child’s first day of school.

They will then pass out everything they receive to their students at a back-to-school fair next month.

Our community always seems to pull through for our students, and this is just one way that they can help us, and then in turn we can help our students. Stephanie Zimmer, Spokesperson for Brooke County Schools

The bus will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 6 at 1201 Pleasant Avenue in Wellsburg.