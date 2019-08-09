Back to School: Keeping bullying out of the classroom

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – To get your child back to school, there’s a difficult topic that needs to be talked about … bullying.

It’s happening at every age from elementary school to adulthood.

Those who work with children say the younger we address the issue, the better, which is why they have programs set up for this school year.

They also say parents, you have to help too.

“You can’t get away from violence anymore,” said Patricia Flanigan, Director of the YWCA Wheeling’s Family Violence Prevention Program.

It’s a sad fact, but true.

It’s also a fact that school teachers, counselors, and resources like the YWCA Wheeling are trying to prevent.

The first step is identifying what bullying is.

“Once and a while a child might torment, or tease or, make fun of something, like if someone has a haircut,” Flanigan explained, adding that it’s not an acceptable behavior. “Bullying goes much further than that. It’s a continuous type of behavior that’s being portrayed against somebody else.”

In Ohio County schools they’re giving children the tools to confront bullying at any age by stepping in or telling an adult.

“Maybe turning things around in a conversation and making things go in a different direction, without necessarily making things confrontational, because some students struggle with that. That’s a hard thing to do,” added Betsy Jones, school counselor at Triadelphia Middle School.

Jones and Flanigan both shared warning signs that a student is being bullied that can appear at home too. If a child’s grades suddenly drop or they suddenly don’t want to do activities they usually love, there could be a problem.

Thanks to modern technology, teachers have to go even further, making sure their students have the tools to stop bullying when they see it on their screens.

“Kids are really mean unfortunately, and it gets worse when they’re behind a computer screen,” Flanigan continued.

“They’re not mature enough to handle social media and handling confrontation online,” Jones added. “Sometimes students say something behind a computer screen or on a phone screen that they would never say face to face.”)

Jones told 7News she sees more and more of this behavior start online, and it does carry to the school.

“Students bring that with them the next morning when they come to school,” she explained. “They’re upset or the kids are talking about it, which leads to a distraction in their day. So, we try to address the situation as much as we can and contact the parents if need be.”

When that happens, educators can handle the situation in many ways, but want it to stop before it crosses into the classroom.

Parents, that’s where you come in.

Educators urge you to monitor your child’s phone and social media accounts.

“Their students may not love it, but if you teach them those habits and teach them how to be on social media and be a positive force on social media, then by the time they get older they understand what’s appropriate,” Jones explained.

While more students seem to be reporting this behavior, it takes everyone to stop bullying, a problem Flanigan says isn’t getting better in adulthood.

“We all need to be involved in it because it’s going to take every single person out there in our community to put any kind of stop to it or put a stigma against it and there should be,” she added.

At the YWCA Wheeling, they know bullying at a young age can lead to dating violence as a teenager and then domestic violence as an adult. That’s why it’s important to get help.

For more about the programs they offer in schools, visit ywcawheeling.org.