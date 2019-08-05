Back To School: Know your bus rules for the road

First of all, some of Marshall County’s roads are terrible.

“Some of the roads are getting to the point now that they’ve actually become so unsafe that we don’t let drivers go up Fish Creek Road for one. We don’t let the drivers drive up there. We have the parents bring the students to the bus.” Harry Midcap- Marshall County Transportation Director

Here’s a little known fact.

Big rigs from the gas and oil industry are banned from the roads during the hours when the school buses roll.

“Because the buses are coming through and anytime you get two large pieces of equipment like that trying to pass each other on the roads the way they are, it presents a problem.” Harry Midcap- Marshall County Transportation Director

And all the other drivers on the road need to brush up on the rules involving school buses.



When they are stopped with flashing lights and stop sign out, you must stop.

“We don’t stop for that long. A child’s life is not worth you running our lights and someone getting injured or worse.” Leanne Keller- Bus Driver

Yet there are still drivers out there passing stopped school buses.

“We had a bus passed and we couldn’t actually figure out who the driver was. The very next day the same driver passed another bus and anytime that happens, it’s a true safety issue and so we called the authorities.” Harry Midcap- Marshall County Transportation Director

“It’s terrible and especially since I’ve been taking this bus course, really made me see a lot more clearly of how dangerous it is and people do that and do not pay attention to the signs on the buses.” Whitney Woods- Parent & Bus Driver In Training

The bus drivers call the parent of every new kindergarten or transfer student before school starts, with all the pertinent scheduling information.



And with this friendly reminder

Please, students who are of the age of kindergarten through 3rd grade, please be at the bus stop in the evening to pick their child up. We cannot let children off unless we have an adult there. Leanne Keller- Bus Driver

Bus drivers get to know each child on their route.



Theirs is the first face that child sees each school day.



Another little known fact: The child can come to the bus driver with their problems.