Back To School: Breakfast the most important meal of the day

Marshall County, W.VA (WTRF) -“Students can’t learn or focus on the instruction in the classroom if they’re focusing on hunger.” Debbie Derico: Child Nutrition Director- Marshall County Schools

For years, you’ve likely heard of the importance of beginning your day with breakfast.



Throughout the United States and right here in Marshall County, many children start their school days on an empty stomach.

Reasons include having a hectic morning schedule or there not being enough to eat at home.

According to the School Nutrition Association, research shows that NOT eating a healthy breakfast can negatively impact academic performance.

Marshall County Schools provide all students with breakfast so that they are fueled for success.

“We are very lucky that there is a breakfast program in Marshall County. Sometimes you wake up late and sometimes my kids don’t get to eat before they go to school. So knowing that they get to go and there’s a breakfast ready for them and it’s something sustainable, it’s a good thing to know and have.” Amber Baker: Parent-Marshall County Schools

“It’s nice because some kids don’t get the option to eat at home so they can eat at school as well.” Jackson Baker: Student- Marshall County Schools

The county emphasizes the inclusion of fresh fruits and vegetables in students’ diets, along with proteins.



Some students even have their go-to meal choices.

For the 2018-19 academic year, Marshall County Schools served more than 961-thousand meals.



About 52-percent of those meals were served free of charge.

Each meal has caloric requirements.



For example, elementary students meals cannot exceed more than 500 calories while the meals of high school students are capped at a 600-calorie limit.

Marshall County students head back to school on Thursday, August 15.