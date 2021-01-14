Back to School: Plans for counties to resume in-person classes

(WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice set the January 19 date for when elementary and middle school students should be back to in-person classes.

The State Board of Education is backing him up, mandating in-person instruction for grades Pre-K through eight, regardless of what the County Alert Map shows.

Their ruling also says high school students should have in-person class unless the county is red on the County Alert Map.

So, what’s the plan for schools in the Northern Panhandle?

BROOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Brooke County Board of Education will meet on Friday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss plans.

HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS

7News contacted Hancock County Schools. We were told the Superintendent was in a meeting working on re-entry and we expect a call back once plans are finalized.

MARSHALL COUNTY SCHOOLS

Marshall County Schools will release re-entry plans on Friday afternoon.

OHIO COUNTY SCHOOLS

The Ohio County Board of Education will meet on Friday at 8:00 a.m. to discuss plans.

TYLER COUNTY SCHOOLS

Students 8th grade and below will transition back to the classroom on a 4-day model starting on January 19. Wednesdays will be remote learning days so schools can be cleaned.

High school students will remain on remote learning because the county is currently under a “red” advisory.

Superintendent Shane Highley said the same safety precautions will be in place for students and staff. He also told 7News that all full-time staff will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before classes resume in-person.

Our number one priority is safety. Number two is getting kids back in the classroom where learning can take place. Shane Highley, Superintendent, Tyler County Schools

WETZEL COUNTY SCHOOLS

7News contacted Wetzel County schools and was told the Superintendent was in meetings working on the county’s plans and will get back to us soon.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.