WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the Weirton Event Center, the Brooke-Hancock Backpack and Resource Fair gave away everything a student could need and want for the back-to-school season.

Rain, rain – you can’t keep the Brooke-Hancock Backpack and Resource Fair away!🌧📚✏️ So many children and families received FREE backpacks filled with all the supplies any student could need and want in time for back-to-school.🚌 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/411iLNY9Yf — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 6, 2022

Families could pre-register online, but everyone was welcome to show up for a backpack full of supplies free of charge.

Inside of the tent they had three tables separated by elementary, middle, and high school, where students could pick any backpack they would like, and then go around to all the vendors to fill it.

Cherie Buzzard with Brooke-Hancock Family Resource Network says that it is a community effort to put all of this together, and it is rewarding for both the organizers, as well as the families who come out.

“I just think it just makes your heart happy, you know, to do, you know, good things for the community – and like, all these kids, they’re so happy. So, it’s just nice to be able to give.” Cherie Buzzard – Lead Parent Educator for the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network

Organizations like Unicare, The Health Plan and various churches are just a few of the partners who make this free event possible for students and their families.

Rain or shine, this is always an event to remember.