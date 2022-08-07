RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – After a two-year hiatus, the Buckeye Local School District’s “Back to School Bash” celebrated going back to school in person with vendors, music, food and more.

All Buckeye Local students and their families were invited to attend.

In years past, they would use plastic bags but today, each student who attended received a free backpack filled with school supplies.

Mrs. Nolan says that they have been planning this event since April when they decided to hold the event in-person, and the feeling of seeing her students here today is joyful.

“We know there are so many people out there in need, and we’re able to help them get a kickstart to the new school year and we’re happy to do that.” Susan Nolan – Principal at North Elementary in Buckeye Local

Students even had the opportunity to dunk some of their favorite teachers in the dunk tank.

All of the resources and supplies at this event were donated by the community and Buckeye Local School District, as a way to say ‘Welcome Back’ this school year.