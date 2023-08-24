RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) — The Panthers are back from their summer vacation at Buckeye Local…and staff say they’re ready to make the fall semester a well-attended one.

Buckeye Local high school and junior high students walked in to find a different school than they saw last year.

The changes included a new gym floor, a new outside pavilion, and an emphasis on one school policy—they have to be in school and on time.

The principals of both schools say attendance is one of their major pushes for the 2023 school year.

It’s part of an education approach called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support—designed to promote good behavior.

To that end, they’ve put up signs around campus with one simple phrase.

“We have a saying this year, it’s ‘show up.’ We believe the first step to success is showing up. So if they can get here, we’ll make sure they succeed.” Lucas Parsons, Principal, Buckeye Local High School

“We set goals for ourselves every year, and one of our goals is a 90% attendance rate. So if we can reach that 90% this year, that would be awesome.” Jason Kovalski, Principal, Buckeye Local Junior High School

They say the goal is just one part of busy but successful August pre-school preparations.

The other improvements include new roofing, new flooring and a brand-new dome over the media center.