MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s expected when kids go back to school that a yellow bus will be pulling up in your neighborhood.

But what happens when there aren’t enough drivers to get that bus moving?

Marshall County is facing a particular shortage of substitute bus drivers two weeks before the school year begins.

But even if you’ve never driven a 12-ton vehicle before, you can still step up to the wheel.

The district will give you both the classroom and the road education to become certified.

“We can take people with zero experience driving a bus. We get them all the book knowledge that they need, teach them all the regulations. But then we also give them the hours behind the wheel that they need so they can become certified. And normally they start out as a substitute bus driver, see if they like it, and then they can apply for a full-time position when they’re open.” David Soltesz, Personnel Director, Marshall County Schools

He says their trainers are willing to work with you, even if that means nights and weekends.

MCSjobs.net is where you need to go to help the school year hit the road.