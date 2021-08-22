Central Elementary students can enjoy a new playground this year

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The countdown is on for students in Marshall County because they return to class on Tuesday.

When kids come through the doors at Central Elementary School they’ll probably be looking forward to recess.

This year the school is unveiling a brand-new outdoor playground. It comes complete with really anything a kid could want including a basketball court, a mini turf soccer or football field, and of course a jungle gym to climb on.

Every student uses a playground. Other facilities are important, but they may just be for a certain sports or other activities, but every child that passes through our doors plays on the playground during the day. So it’s important to have a nice space for them. Casey Storm, Principal, Central Elementary School

This is just phase one of a two-part project. An outdoor classroom will be installed next year.

Principal Storm said he and the rest of the faculty are excited to welcome their students back for what they hope will be a normal school year.